Couple renews vows as arranged marriage enters final chapter

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Minnesota couple who gained fame through a very public arranged marriage have renewed their vows as their 19-year love story enters its final chapter.

David and Elizabeth "Bethy" Weinlick had known each other for just five minutes when they got married before thousands of shoppers at the Mall of America in 1998 — right after his friends chose her from hundreds of interested women to be his bride.

On Friday, in front of hundreds of people, including their four children, they reaffirmed their commitment at the same spot in the megamall's rotunda. David was diagnosed in March with terminal colon cancer. They're planning to make the best of their remaining time together.