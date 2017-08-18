Dallas' black councilmen say remove statues to heal past
A
A
Share via Email
Dallas' four black city councilmen are calling for the city's Confederate statues to be removed as a way to heal the area's racist history.
Councilman Dwaine Caraway held a news conference Friday with his fellow black city councilmen to "present a unified statement" on the statues.
Councilman Kevin Felder called the monuments "symbols of racism." He says he has talked with Mayor Mike Rawlings about speeding up a proposed 90-day study by a task force to decide what to do with the monuments.
Rawlings had proposed a task force earlier this week that would make a recommendation to the Office of Cultural Affairs and the City Council in November.
The councilmen said removing the statues is a step toward a larger conversation about Dallas' racial climate.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Trump's response to Charlottesville has America flipped -- permanently: Westwood
-
Dirty Dancing delivers indictment of white complacency needed today: Mochama
-
Not so smooth: Injury from grooming pubic hair is common, study shows