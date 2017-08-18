Golden retriever digs up heroin in Oregon backyard
A
A
Share via Email
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — An Oregon family's golden retriever has been
KATU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2xb1MmW ) Friday that the owners of the 18-month-old dog named Kenyon thought he had dug up a time capsule in their backyard, so they decided to film themselves opening it.
As they did, they realized Kenyon had found drugs.
Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson identified the substance as more than 15 ounces of black tar heroin.
Svenson presented Kenyon with an official ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics dog for life.
___
Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dirty Dancing delivers indictment of white complacency needed today: Mochama
-
Grocery store that creates 'absolutely no packaging waste' opens doors
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Trump's response to Charlottesville has America flipped -- permanently: Westwood