Church officials oppose show by singer facing drug charges
A
A
Share via Email
HAGATNA, Guam — The leadership at Guam's Roman Catholic Church is protesting plans by one of its schools to proceed with a concert by singer Yvonne Elliman-Alexander after she was arrested in the U.S. territory and charged with drug possession.
The Pacific Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2xaXZG2 ) Friday that the Archdiocese of Agana regrets that the Mount Carmel Alumni Foundation still plans to stage the show.
The archdiocese said a performer who had just been arrested for possession of drugs should not participate in an event sponsored by a Catholic school.
Mike Phillips, who is chairman of the alumni foundation and Elliman-Alexander's lawyer, said the school and foundation respect the archdiocese's position, but don't want to miss out on money that will benefit students.
Elliman-Alexander and her husband Allen Alexander were arrested Tuesday at the Guam airport after dogs sniffed out methamphetamine and marijuana in their bags.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They're not safe:' Bedford parents say elementary portables look like they came from 'garbage dump'
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
'We definitely considered leaving:' Torontonians in Barcelona react to attack
-
Charges laid after robbery where two teens followed man back to Dartmouth apartment