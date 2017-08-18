Jailed Mexican ex-governor starts hunger strike
Mexico City prison officials say a former Mexican governor jailed on corruption charges has started a hunger strike to protest the way his case is being handled.
A statement by the penitentiary system says ex-Veracruz Gov. Javier Duarte informed it that he would start his protest Thursday evening.
Duarte's main complaint seems to be the way the case is proceeding back in his home state of Veracruz. The prison system says it will monitor his health.
Mexico's Attorney General's Office announced last month that a federal judge ordered Duarte be tried on organized crime and money laundering charges. Duarte resigned as governor last year and fled to Guatemala. He was extradited in July.
Prosecutors allege Duarte embezzled millions, investing in real estate around Mexico and abroad.
