Judge tosses shareholder lawsuit against Martha Stewart

DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge has dismissed a class-action lawsuit filed by former stockholders of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia over the company's 2015 acquisition by Sequential Brands.

The lawsuit said that Stewart leveraged her position as controlling stockholder to secure greater consideration for herself than was paid to other stockholders. They also accused Sequential of aiding and abetting Stewart's alleged breach of her fiduciary duties.

The judge said Friday that Stewart was entitled to the deference given to corporate leaders under Delaware's "business judgment" rule.