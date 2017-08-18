Judge weighs removing death penalty for mass killer
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A California judge is weighing whether a convicted mass killer should be spared the death penalty because of a long-running scandal over authorities' use of jailhouse informants.
Judge Thomas Goethals is expected to rule Friday whether 47-year-old Scott Dekraai (duh-CRY) should remain eligible for the death penalty or sentenced to life without parole. Dekraii killed eight people in a 2011 shooting rampage at an Orange County hair salon.
The California attorney general's office says there's no indication authorities have evidence that would assist Dekraai and that he can still get a fair trial.