Judge weighs removing death penalty for mass killer

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A California judge is weighing whether a convicted mass killer should be spared the death penalty because of a long-running scandal over authorities' use of jailhouse informants.

Judge Thomas Goethals is expected to rule Friday whether 47-year-old Scott Dekraai (duh-CRY) should remain eligible for the death penalty or sentenced to life without parole. Dekraii killed eight people in a 2011 shooting rampage at an Orange County hair salon.

Defence lawyers say repeated failures by sheriff's authorities to reveal records related to informants show the agency can't be trusted to turn over evidence favouring their client.