Lawmaker charged with hitting political foe during recount

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire representative is charged with hitting a political foe on the head while they were observing a state Senate race recount.

The Concord Monitor reports (http://bit.ly/2uOC3UQ) the altercation took place in November between Republican observer Susan Olsen and Democratic observer Katherine Rogers, who is a state representative.

Olsen told a conservative blog that Rogers "clocked" her after Olsen asked for the ballots to be moved so she could see them better. She says she waited to file charges against the 62-year-old Rogers until the legislative session was over.

Rogers was charged Aug. 7 with misdemeanour simple assault.

Rogers' attorney says the "unfortunate" complaint was made for political purposes.

Democratic Party spokesman Wyatt Ronan says party officials are waiting to get more information from Rogers' attorney before commenting.

___