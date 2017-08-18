Lawsuit: Santa's Workshop owner demanded sex for lower rents
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The owner of an amusement park named Santa's Workshop is being sued by six women who claim he demanded sex in exchange for lower rents at his central New York properties.
The lawsuit filed earlier this month in federal court in Syracuse accuses Douglas Waterbury, of Oswego, of sexually harassing the women starting in 2012. They claim he demanded sex in return for lower rents and maintenance work at their apartments.
In addition to rental properties in Oswego, Waterbury also owns an amusement park on Oneida Lake, the Renaissance Fair in Sterling on Lake Ontario, and Santa's Workshop, in the Adirondacks near Lake Placid.
A message left at his Sterling business wasn't immediately returned.
