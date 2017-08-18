Lawyer: Woman wasn't high in wreck that killed her grandkids

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The lawyer for a New Jersey woman accused of driving from a funeral in South Carolina under the influence of marijuana in a crash that killed her two grandchildren says his client wasn't high.

Police filed charges last week against 55-year-old Nadine Walton, of Newark, following the Sept. 14 wreck on Interstate 78 near Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

She was arraigned Friday.

Walton's attorney says his client didn't drive under the influence. He says drug tests can detect marijuana up to about 30 days after use.

Authorities say they found marijuana and 49 Oxycodone pills inside Walton's purse and several bottles of alcohol in the car. They say she tested positive for pot.