Legal marijuana sale faces challenges by banks in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — The sale of marijuana in Uruguayan pharmacies is facing challenges as banks refuse to deal with companies linked to the drug in order to follow international financial laws.

A government official said Friday that Uruguayan banks risk running afoul of laws that ban receiving money tied to the drug. The official wasn't authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In July, marijuana went up for sale at 16 pharmacies as part of a 2013 law that made Uruguay first to legalize a pot market covering the entire chain from plants to purchase.

But one pharmacy has decided not to sell it after a warning by a local branch of Spanish bank Santander. A bank official says Santander has opted to remain out of this line of business.