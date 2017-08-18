Maine governor calls classroom teachers 'a dime a dozen'

PITTSFIELD, Maine — Maine Gov. Paul LePage has criticized traditional education during the unveiling of a new vocational school, describing classroom teachers as "a dime a dozen."

The Morning Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2wWntaT ) the Republican governor made the comments Thursday at a Cianbro company workforce development centre , called the Cianbro Institute.

The new centre in Pittsfield offers classes such as shop and home economics.

LePage said mentoring offered at the centre will be "more than just teaching out of a book."