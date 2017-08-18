McCain completes round of radiation, chemo for brain cancer

PHOENIX — The daughter of U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona says the 80-year-old lawmaker has completed the first round of radiation and chemotherapy as he battles an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Meghan McCain also tweeted Friday afternoon that her father's "resilience & strength is incredible. Fight goes on, here's to small wins."

McCain, the Republican presidential nominee in 2008 and a six-term senator, was diagnosed last month with glioblastoma (GLEE'-oh-blas-TOH'-muh).

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix say they removed a blood clot above the senator's left eye and managed to remove all of the tumour that was visible on brain scans.