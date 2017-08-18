Montana wildfire grows, destroys 2 homes
A
A
Share via Email
LOLO, Mont. — A wildfire has destroyed two homes in Montana after jumping control lines.
Missoula County officials said Friday the homes were among 750 that had been evacuated earlier.
Some outbuildings also burned Thursday night.
Firefighters were bracing for another difficult day of high temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity.
The fire was started by lightning in mid-July and blew up Wednesday night.
It has burned nearly 30 square miles (76 square
Other wildfires were burning in Oregon and California.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dirty Dancing delivers indictment of white complacency needed today: Mochama
-
Grocery store that creates 'absolutely no packaging waste' opens doors
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Trump's response to Charlottesville has America flipped -- permanently: Westwood