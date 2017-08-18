More than 250 arrested in month-long Houston-area sex sting
HOUSTON — More than 250 sex buyers and traffickers have been arrested in the Houston area during a monthlong sting operation, authorities said Friday.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the arrests by his agency and Houston police accounted for about 25
In Houston, eight hotel operators
"They sat back and waited for the folks to ring," Gonzalez said. "When the caller said they wanted to meet in person so they could pay for sex, our undercover deputies and officers obliged. In hotel rooms 161 sexual predators offered our deputies and officers money for sex, and that's when they were arrested."
Another 88 sex buyers and nine people identified as sex traffickers were arrested by Houston police.
The sheriff said those arrested were business professionals and a suburban Houston church pastor. They also included a man in possession of 60 grams of the opioid Hydrocodone, a man who already had been arrested in January for prostitution, a convicted sex offender and two suspects with handguns in their vehicles.
"Our aim is for Harris County and Houston to shed the dubious distinction as America's sex trafficking capital." Gonzalez said. "By focusing our efforts on sex buyers who are seeking to take advantage of sex trafficking victims, we are putting these predators on notice that our community won't tolerate their