Mother of slain journalist urges Trump to fill vacancy
ROCHESTER, N.H. — The mother of slain journalist James Foley is urging action on a position that has remained unfilled since President Donald Trump took office.
Rochester, New Hampshire, resident Diane Foley
Saturday is the three-year anniversary of James Foley's 2014 execution by the Islamic State group.
The position was created in 2015. Former U.S. Army military intelligence officer Julia Nesheiwat currently serves as the acting envoy. Diane Foley says reform is still needed in order to ensure more Americans are brought home safely.
