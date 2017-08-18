News / World

NewsAlert: Source: Trump adviser Steve Bannon is leaving White House post

In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON — Source: Trump adviser Steve Bannon is leaving White House post.

More coming.

