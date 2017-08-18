Noose found handing outside Alabama church
FLORENCE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating after a noose was founding hanging outside a north Alabama church.
WHNT reports that the noose was found hanging outside St. John Primitive Baptist Church, near the city of Florence.
Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the church Thursday morning when someone found the rope tied into a noose hanging from a pole. They believe someone hung the noose sometime after Wednesday night services.
