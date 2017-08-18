NYC subway tiles to be altered over Confederate flag concern

NEW YORK — Transit officials have decided to alter subway tiles at a Manhattan station that have a cross-like design similar to that of the Confederate flag.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Kevin Ortiz said Friday the agency is modifying the tiles at the 40th Street entrance to the Times Square subway stop to make it "crystal clear" that they don't depict the flag. He said the red, white and blue design installed decades ago was meant to reflect Times Square's status as the "Crossroads of the World."

The decision comes in the wake of the deadly rally over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, which has caused communities across the nation to remove Confederate memorials and symbols.