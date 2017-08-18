Official: Rwanda genocide suspect extradited from Germany

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda prosecution officials said say the German government has extradited a suspect in the 1994 Rwandan genocide to Rwanda to face charges.

Jean Twagiramungu's arrest in the German city of Frankfurt two years ago came more than two decades after the genocide in Rwanda, where more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered by extremist Hutus.

Twagiramungu has been battling extradition request from Kigali, arguing he cannot receive fair trial in Rwanda.