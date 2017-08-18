Philippines: 5 Muslim rebels killed in clash with extremists

COTABATO, Philippines — Philippine police say five Muslim rebels from a group that signed a peace deal and is helping the government fight extremism have been killed in their latest clash with Islamic State group-linked militants.

Police Senior Superintendent Agustin Tello says five members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front fighters died in the clash Friday with extremists belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who tried to set up a bomb in Datu Salibo town in southern Maguindanao province.