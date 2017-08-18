Philippines: 5 Muslim rebels killed in clash with extremists
COTABATO, Philippines — Philippine police say five Muslim rebels from a group that signed a peace deal and is helping the government fight extremism have been killed in their latest clash with Islamic State group-linked militants.
Police Senior Superintendent Agustin Tello says five members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front fighters died in the clash Friday with extremists belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who tried to set up a bomb in Datu Salibo town in southern Maguindanao province.
The larger Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which signed a 2014 Muslim autonomy deal with the government and has been touted as a government ally in its fight against extremism, has been battling a pro-IS group faction of the militant group since early this month.