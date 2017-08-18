Police: 3 children found dead in Maryland home

CLINTON, Md. — Police said Friday they are determined to make an arrest in the killings of three children in a home outside Washington, D.C.

An adult family member found the dead children — all with trauma to their bodies — inside the home in Clinton, and no suspects are in custody, said Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's County Police Department.

"We are now in the midst of a major investigation into what happened to these children, who killed them," Donelan said. She called it "one of the most difficult scenes" that the department's officers have encountered, and said the department will provide counselling services to responding officers.

Donelan said she could not provide information about the ages of the children and whether they are related to one another.