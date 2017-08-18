Police investigating home explosion in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Authorities have launched an investigation into a natural gas explosion in Lincoln that seriously injured two people, levelled a house and significantly damaged nearly 20 other homes.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that police are focusing on the home where authorities believe the explosion occurred Monday.

Witnesses say the homeowners were thrown out of the house during the blast. Police said Thursday that both are hospitalized in medically induced comas.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says investigators have obtained a search warrant and are conducting interviews. Investigators also are evaluating financial and cellphone records, and sending evidence off for forensic testing.

The chief cautioned that the nature of the investigation isn't uncommon. He says many probes begin as criminal investigations to conclusively prove or disprove whether a crime occurred.

___