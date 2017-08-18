Police: Woman hospitalized after dropping from speeding car

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police in New Jersey have opened an investigation after a woman either jumped or fell out of a moving car that was travelling at a high rate of speed.

State police say the incident happened on state Route 42 in Deptford Township around 8 p.m. Thursday. WPVI-TV reports the woman was driving at about 60 mph when she exited the vehicle.

The woman was not hit by any other cars. Authorities say the vehicle she was in came to a rest in a grassy median.

The woman was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and is expected to survive.