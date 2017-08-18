Polish ruling party figure criticized for anti-migrant tweet
WARSAW, Poland — A prominent member of Poland's ruling party has drawn outrage with a tweet that praised threats and shots fired recently at a rescue ship destined to aid refugees in the Mediterranean Sea.
Reaction on Twitter Friday condemned his tweet as promoting violence and negating the Catholic values that the ruling Law and Justice party often invokes.
Poland's government refuses to accept any migrants in the European Union's resettlement plan, causing a conflict with Brussels.