Principal who threatened to punch teen student resigns

CHURCHILL, Pa. — Former principal who was placed on leave after state officials published recordings of him threatening to punch a 14-year-old student will likely receive a benefits package for his resignation.

Former Woodland Hills High School Principal Kevin Murray's resignation was announced Wednesday night. The Tribune-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2uXUphU ) Murray will have seven days to sign a severance agreement, after which it will be made public.

In a statement, Murray's attorney says the principal's resignation is in the best interest of both parties.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. earlier this year declined to file criminal charges against Murray. Zappala called the threats against the student "inappropriate," in a letter to the district's superintendent.

Murray resigned as head football coach earlier this month.

