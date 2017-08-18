Prosecutor: Marital dispute led to double homicide, suicide
A
A
Share via Email
LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say a marital dispute apparently led a man to kill his wife, his 7-year-old son and the family dog in their New Jersey home before killing himself.
The Ocean County prosecutor's office is awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how 51-year-old Gregg Scott died. But the wounds appear self-inflicted.
Officials say his wife, 48-year-old Kimberly Dunphey and his son, Owen Scott, died of blunt force trauma injuries.
The family and their dog were found dead Wednesday afternoon in their Lacey Township home.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Not so smooth: Injury from grooming pubic hair is common, study shows
-
Trump's response to Charlottesville has America flipped -- permanently: Westwood
-
Dirty Dancing delivers indictment of white complacency needed today: Mochama