Russia says its jets helping encircle IS-held town in Syria
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — The Russian military says its aircraft are supporting a Damascus government offensive against the Islamic State group in a town in central Syria.
The Russian
Friday's military statement says Syrian troops seized key heights in the area, cutting off avenues of supply for the militants. It says the militants have started fleeing the area in small groups, making their way toward Deir el-Zour, the largest city still under IS control.
The ministry says Russian drones are patrolling the area round-the-clock, directing air strikes.
Russia has waged an air campaign in Syria since September 2015, helping Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces gain ground and achieve key victories.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Charges laid after robbery where two teens followed man back to Dartmouth apartment
-
'They're not safe:' Bedford parents say elementary portables look like they came from 'garbage dump'
-
Impaired Nova Scotia driver facing charges after ramming police vehicles
-