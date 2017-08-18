Skeptics dismiss Bannon's call for economic war with China

WASHINGTON — Advocates of a measured approach by the U.S. in dealing with China as an economic rival are dismissing White House adviser Steve Bannon's call for economic war.

In an interview with the magazine The American Prospect, Bannon says the U.S. should be "maniacally focused" on a confrontation with China over who will be the global leader over the next two to three decades.

That view puts Bannon far outside the mainstream of those considering how the U.S. and China should manage differences on trade and security.