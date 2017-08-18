South Korean human trafficking suspect arrested in Thailand

BANGKOK — Thai police say they have arrested a South Korean man suspected of involvement in trafficking of Thai women into South Korea's sex industry.

Thailand's Department of Special Investigation said in a statement Friday that Kim Hyoung-joon was arrested at a Bangkok apartment building.

South Korean authorities in February arrested eight of its nationals in connection with the same operation and charged them with human trafficking. Thai investigators say the arrests led them to issue warrants for Kim, who was arrested Thursday, and a Thai.