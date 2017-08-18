Tennessee site marks milestone with shipment to US nuke dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A processing
Cleanup of contaminated tools and other debris from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making at sites around the nation was sidelined in 2014 when a radiation release forced the closure of the southern New Mexico repository.
Shipments to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant resumed in April following an expensive recovery effort and a major policy overhaul. Officials said that the initial pace would be slow and methodical.
Repository officials confirmed Friday they are now receiving between three and four shipments a week, most of them coming from the Idaho National Laboratory.
