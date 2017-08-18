The Latest: Person detained in shooting of 2 firefighters
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Latest on the shooting of two off-duty Oakland firefighters in San Jose (all times local):
12:25 p.m.
San Jose police say at least one person has been detained in the shooting of two off-duty Oakland firefighters that left one dead.
Officials say Friday they have no information to release on the suspect.
KTVU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2xb0LLs ) the firefighters were both shot in San Jose Thursday night after leaving an event.
Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton says the two were confronted by a group of men when they left, which ended in both being shot.
Drayton says the 26-year-old was in stable condition Friday morning after suffering one gunshot wound, while the 30-year-old firefighter was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The Oakland Fire Department has identified the firefighter who was killed as Jake Walter.
_______
7:45 a.m.
Two off-duty Oakland firefighters were shot in San Jose, one of them fatally.
KTVU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2xb0LLs) the 26-year-old and 30-year-old firefighters were shot Thursday night after leaving an event.
Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton says the two were confronted by a group of men when they left, which ended in both being shot.
Drayton says the 26-year-old was in stable condition Friday morning after suffering one gunshot wound. The 30-year-old firefighter was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
San Jose police say the suspect left the scene on foot and has not been found.
___
Information from: KTVU-TV.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Trump's response to Charlottesville has America flipped -- permanently: Westwood
-
Dirty Dancing delivers indictment of white complacency needed today: Mochama
-
Not so smooth: Injury from grooming pubic hair is common, study shows