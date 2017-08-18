Trump's evangelical advisers sticking with him amid fallout

NEW YORK — One of President Donald Trump's most steadfast constituencies is standing by him amid his defence of a white nationalists rally in Virginia.

No member of Trump's evangelical advisory council has quit, unlike business leaders and artists who left their own presidential boards.

Trump's evangelical advisers have strongly condemned the bigotry behind last weekend's Charlottesville march that drew neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan.

But their reaction to Trump's response to the rally has been to offer either praise or gentle critiques. Some evangelical leaders say they have a moral obligation to stay on as his advisers.