UN aid chief: War in Yemen causing famine, cholera

The U.N. humanitarian chief is decrying the war in Yemen, where air strikes and armed clashes have increased dramatically and millions of people face the spectre of famine and "the world's largest-ever, single-year cholera outbreak."

Stephen O'Brien urged the immediate reopening of the airport in the capital Sanaa to civilians and the lifting of restrictions on commercial imports coming through the port of Hodeida, which handles some 70 per cent of goods into Yemen.

The U.N. special envoy for Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, told the U.N. Security Council on Friday "it is no secret that there are many merchants of war in Yemen who do not want peace."