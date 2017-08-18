UN aid chief: War in Yemen causing famine, cholera
A
A
Share via Email
The U.N. humanitarian chief is decrying the war in Yemen, where air strikes and armed clashes have increased dramatically and millions of people face the
Stephen O'Brien urged the immediate reopening of the airport in the capital Sanaa to civilians and the lifting of restrictions on commercial imports coming through the port of Hodeida, which handles some 70
The U.N. special envoy for Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, told the U.N. Security Council on Friday "it is no secret that there are many merchants of war in Yemen who do not want peace."
But he said the U.N. will continue working with Yemenis "to mainstream the language of peace and reach a political solution."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dirty Dancing delivers indictment of white complacency needed today: Mochama
-
Grocery store that creates 'absolutely no packaging waste' opens doors
-
Pugs, sandcastles and cows in malls: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Trump's response to Charlottesville has America flipped -- permanently: Westwood