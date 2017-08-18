US: Iraqi forces ready for next battle against IS extremists

BAGHDAD — Senior U.S. commanders say Iraqi forces are largely set for their next major campaign against Islamic State extremists.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the top U.S. commander in Iraq, says he sees the Iraqi assault on the IS-held area of Tal Afar "unfolding relatively soon."

The upcoming fight follows weeks of Iraq regrouping troops and repairing equipment and weapons after its forces retook the city of Mosul in July.

Townsend says "they'll be ready enough."