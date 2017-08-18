Worker dies in elevator shaft fall at NYC construction site

NEW YORK — A worker has died in a fall down an elevator shaft at a luxury condo building under construction in New York City.

Police say 22-year-old Jonathan Lupinsky fell two stories down an elevator shaft at the construction site on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Lupinsky was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

Workers are building a 55-story residential tower designed by architect Rafael Vinoly at the site.