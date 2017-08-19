Car bomb kills 2 in Syrian government stronghold

BEIRUT — Activists say a car bomb has killed two people in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia, a stronghold of President Bashar Assad's government.

The pro-government Latakia News Network Facebook page says the car bomb was detonated at a checkpoint Saturday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the attack.

The government has sought to present the country as slowly returning to normalcy after six years of war. It held a premier trade fair in the capital, Damascus, last week for the first time since 2011.