Car bomb kills 2 in Syrian government stronghold
A
A
Share via Email
BEIRUT — Activists say a car bomb has killed two people in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia, a stronghold of President Bashar Assad's government.
The pro-government Latakia News Network Facebook page says the car bomb was detonated at a checkpoint Saturday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the attack.
The government has sought to present the country as slowly returning to normalcy after six years of war. It held a premier trade fair in the capital, Damascus, last week for the first time since 2011.
But fighting is still underway in several parts of the country, and the attack in Latakia, which has been firmly under government control throughout the conflict, highlighted the lingering instability.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Three men facing charges after Nova Scotia police break up procession of stock cars and ATVs
-
Fundraiser launched for burial costs of 6-year-old murder-suicide victim
-
Man charged in connection with sexual assault at Bedford Walmart
-
Grocery store that creates 'absolutely no packaging waste' opens doors