El Salvador cardinal speaks of gang violence in NY visit

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — The leader of the Roman Catholic church in El Salvador is spending the weekend on Long Island and is speaking out on gang violence.

Police say 21 people on Long Island have been killed in the past 20 months by the Salvadoran street gang, MS-13.

Cardinal José Gregorio Rosa Chávez planned to celebrate Mass on Saturday night at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church in Brentwood. The community has been at the epicenter of the gang killings. Many of the victims and suspects in the deaths are teenagers.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2v1fyI9 ) reports that the cardinal says gang violence is a complex problem that won't be solved by "repression." He says it is rooted in dysfunctional families.

Rosa Chávez is El Salvador's first cardinal. Long Island is home to an estimated 100,000 Salvadorans.

