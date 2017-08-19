Funeral held for Virginia trooper killed in helicopter crash
RICHMOND, Va. — Mourners have gathered for the funeral of a Virginia state trooper who died in the fatal crash of a helicopter that had been monitoring a violent, white nationalist protest in Charlottesville.
Police officers from around the country
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe called Cullen, who frequently piloted the governor around the state in a police helicopter, a "silent giant."
Authorities say Cullen was the pilot of a helicopter providing video to police of activities in downtown Charlottesville last Saturday before it broke off to lend support to a motorcade for the governor. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The funeral for the other trooper killed in the crash, Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates, was held Friday.