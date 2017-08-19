Germany protests Turkish-born writer's arrest in Spain

BERLIN — Germany's foreign minister is urging Spain not to extradite a German writer to Turkey after he was arrested on a Turkish warrant.

Sigmar Gabriel called his Spanish counterpart Saturday over the arrest of Doghan Akhanli while on holiday in Spain.

Akhanli was born in Turkey but emigrated to Germany in 1991 after spending years in Turkish prison following the 1984 military coup in the country.

German news agency dpa reports that Akhanli only has German citizenship.