GOP doubts and anxieties about Trump burst into the open

WASHINGTON — Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament following his racially fraught comments about a deadly neo-Nazi rally.

The Associated Press interviewed more than two dozen GOP elected officials, donors and political operatives in the days after the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Most questioned whether Trump has the self-discipline to successfully push through the party's agenda.

Eric Cantor, the former House minority leader from Virginia, said Trump's handling of the protests was a "turning point" for many Republicans.