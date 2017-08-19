News / World

India wildlife reserve park devastated by monsoon floods

In this Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 photo, the carcass of a tiger lies in floodwaters at the Bagori range inside Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. About 80 per cent of the 480-square-kilometer (185-square-mile) park has been flooded and more than 100 animal carcass recovered, according to news reports. Deadly landslides and flooding are common across South Asia during the summer monsoon season that stretches from June to September. (AP Photo/Uttam Saikia)

GUAHATI, India — Officials say rising floodwaters have inundated large parts of a famous wildlife reserve park in northeastern India, killing more than 225 animals and forcing hundreds of other animals to flee.

Park director Satyendra Singh says 15 rhinos, 185 deer and at least one Royal Bengal tiger have died in the devastating floods that have submerged almost the entire Kaziranga National Park in Assam state.

Meanwhile, across northern India and neighbouring Nepal and Bangladesh, the death toll from drowning, collapsed houses and landslides triggered by annual monsoon rains climbed to around 578 on Saturday.

Army soldiers and disaster management workers in the three countries have launched mammoth rescue efforts to evacuate and provide food and shelter to the nearly 16 million people affected by the floods in South Asia.

