Indonesia angered after Malaysia shows its flag as Poland's
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia is accusing the Malaysian organizers of the Southeast Asian Games of negligence after the Indonesian flag was printed upside down in a souvenir guidebook.
The mistake, which makes the red-and-white Indonesian flag resemble Poland's, has caused anger in Indonesia where "shameonyoumalaysia" has become the most popular hashtag on Twitter.
Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi says the error is "very painful."
Indonesia's Olympic Committee chairman Erick Thohir says the mistake "shows negligence" and demanded the guidebook be replaced.
Malaysia and Indonesia are both Muslim majority nations and share a similar language but often trade accusations of stealing the other's food and culture.
