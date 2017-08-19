Israeli forces shoot, kill Palestinian after stabbing attack

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian after he attacked Israeli policemen at a West Bank checkpoint, stabbing one of the officers.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says the shooting took place on Saturday at an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank. The assailant was identified as 17-year-old Qutaiba Zahran, who died at the scene shortly after being shot.

Israeli medical authorities say the attacker stabbed an Israeli officer at the Tapuah Junction near Nablus City, wounding him slightly in the leg. The Israeli policeman was evacuated to hospital.