Israeli leader to meet with Putin in Russia
JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says the Israeli leader will travel to Russia on Wednesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin.
Netanyahu's office said late Saturday that the meeting would take place in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, and the two would discuss "the latest developments in the region."
Israel and Russia have established a special mechanism to prevent friction between their air forces in Syria.
Russia is active in Syria providing support to Syrian President Bashar Assad. Israel has tried to stay out of the fighting in the
