Lebanon starts offensive to clear border of IS militants

BEIRUT — Lebanon's U.S.-backed army has announced the start of a military offensive to clear Islamic State group militants from the frontier with Syria.

Saturday's announcement came at the same time as the Lebanese Hezbollah group and the Syrian army announced a similar offensive to clear IS militants from the Syrian side of the border, in the western Qalamoun mountain range.

The long-awaited campaign will involve co-operation between the two sides — although Lebanese authorities insist they are not co-ordinating with Syrian President Bashar Assad's government.