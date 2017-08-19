Lebanon starts offensive to clear border of IS militants
BEIRUT — Lebanon's U.S.-backed army has announced the start of a military offensive to clear Islamic State group militants from the frontier with Syria.
Saturday's announcement came at the same time as the Lebanese Hezbollah group and the Syrian army announced a similar offensive to clear IS militants from the Syrian side of the border, in the western Qalamoun mountain range.
The long-awaited campaign will involve
The announcement was made by the Lebanese commander Joseph Aoun on Twitter and the Central Military Media outlet.