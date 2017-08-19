Mourners attend funeral of Pfau, 'Mother Teresa of Pakistan'

KARACHI, Pakistan — Mourners have attended a state funeral of Ruth Pfau, a German physician and nun who earned international acclaim by devoting her life to the eradication of leprosy in Pakistan.

Known as "Pakistan's Mother Teresa," she died on Aug. 10 at age 87 in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province.

State-run Pakistan television in live broadcast showed last rituals of Pfau, which were held at a church in Karachi.

Pakistani politicians, military officials, members of civil society and hundreds of supporters of Pfau attended the service.