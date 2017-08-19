New Mexico, tribes to share in historic preservation grants
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico and nearly a dozen tribes in the state will share more than $660,000 in federal grants for historic preservation projects.
The funding is being awarded by the National Park Service to help communities protect historic places, traditions and cultures.
The Jicarilla Apache Nation, the Mescalero Apache and the pueblos of Laguna and Zuni each received more than $31,000, while several other tribes received less. More than $341,000 was awarded to the state.
In all, federal officials say the National Park Service has funneled $58 million in historic preservation funding to states and tribes this year.