South Africa mulls fate of Mugabe's wife after assault claim

JOHANNESBURG — Zimbabwe's first lady is expected to make her first public appearance today since being accused of assaulting a young model at a luxury hotel in South Africa.

Local media are reporting that Grace Mugabe is expected to attend a regional summit Saturday with her husband in South Africa's capital, Pretoria. President Robert Mugabe is attending the Southern African Development Community's leaders' conference.

South African authorities are weighing a request by Zimbabwe's government for diplomatic immunity for the first lady, who has not commented.

Some demonstrators are protesting in Pretoria against the 93-year-old Mugabe and his wife, saying she should be prosecuted.