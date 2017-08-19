News / World

South Africa mulls fate of Mugabe's wife after assault claim

Gabriella Engels gestures during a media conference in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The model who accuses Zimbabwe's first lady of assault, 20-year-old Gabriella Engels, has been offered legal assistance by a prominent lawyer Gerrie Nel, who secured the murder conviction of Oscar Pistorius. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JOHANNESBURG — Zimbabwe's first lady is expected to make her first public appearance today since being accused of assaulting a young model at a luxury hotel in South Africa.

Local media are reporting that Grace Mugabe is expected to attend a regional summit Saturday with her husband in South Africa's capital, Pretoria. President Robert Mugabe is attending the Southern African Development Community's leaders' conference.

South African authorities are weighing a request by Zimbabwe's government for diplomatic immunity for the first lady, who has not commented.

Some demonstrators are protesting in Pretoria against the 93-year-old Mugabe and his wife, saying she should be prosecuted.

South African police have issued a "red alert" at the country's borders to ensure Grace Mugabe doesn't leave undetected, and are confident she remains in the country.

