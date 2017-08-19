The Latest: Anti-racism rallies held in Laguna Beach, Venice

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — The Latest on anti-racism rallies in California (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Hundreds of people have rallied at Southern California beaches to condemn racism in the wake of the deadly events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Several hundred people rallied Saturday near a lifeguard tower in Laguna Beach, south of Los Angeles.

Mayor Toni Iselman told the crowd that "Laguna Beach doesn't tolerate diversity, we embrace diversity."

The demonstration was held one day before the group America First! planned to hold its own demonstration against illegal immigration in the same spot.

Saturday's demonstrators said they didn't want to confront the other group but counter-demonstrators are expected Sunday and police will be out in force.

A similar anti-racism event was held Saturday near the famed Venice beach boardwalk in Los Angeles.

